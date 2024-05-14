BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires 61,957 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 40.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,327 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,957 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.40% of Arrow Electronics worth $26,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,957,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,123,000 after buying an additional 43,790 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,826,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,293,000 after buying an additional 69,400 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 42.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,164,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,244,000 after acquiring an additional 349,561 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 5.6% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,149,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,025,000 after purchasing an additional 60,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 946,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,527,000 after purchasing an additional 380,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $128.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.39. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.51 and a 1 year high of $147.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.04. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $180,895.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,791. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,495 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $180,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,791. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Marano sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $221,274.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,097.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,134 shares of company stock worth $488,795 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Arrow Electronics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

