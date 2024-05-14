BNP Paribas Financial Markets Boosts Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 144.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,925 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.13% of Hologic worth $22,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 67,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Hologic by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its holdings in Hologic by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 11,859 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $75.57 on Tuesday. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.02 and a 52-week high of $83.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.29 and a 200 day moving average of $73.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Transactions at Hologic

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Hologic had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $111,647.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,802.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hologic news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $111,647.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,802.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,241,295.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,670,130.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HOLX. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Argus raised their target price on Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Hologic

Hologic Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.