BNP Paribas Financial Markets Boosts Stock Position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) by 302.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 577,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 433,633 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 1.73% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $28,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 599.0% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 5,800,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970,485 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,648,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,076,000 after purchasing an additional 421,148 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,594,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,421,000 after buying an additional 393,990 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1,762.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 383,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,360,000 after buying an additional 362,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,794,000.

Get Invesco KBW Bank ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

KBWB stock opened at $54.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.19. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $36.51 and a 12-month high of $54.82.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco KBW Bank ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.4265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.