BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys 106,881 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 229.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,881 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.12% of Builders FirstSource worth $25,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 91,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,212,000 after purchasing an additional 35,781 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 681,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,790,000 after buying an additional 264,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $207.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.27.

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $167.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $192.64 and its 200 day moving average is $170.80. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.24 and a 52 week high of $214.70.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.23. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,551,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,747,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

