BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys 4,805 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,422 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $23,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,842,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth $562,000. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $1,332.53 on Tuesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $739.61 and a 12-month high of $1,358.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,225.57 and a 200-day moving average of $1,178.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.24.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FICO shares. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,224.40.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,255.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,503,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,255.00, for a total value of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,503,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,225.93, for a total value of $9,807,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,300,743.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $30,266,120 over the last ninety days. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

