BNP Paribas Financial Markets Grows Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 224.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 468,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 324,252 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.18% of Alliant Energy worth $24,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LNT. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the third quarter worth $42,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Lisa M. Barton bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.56 per share, for a total transaction of $53,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,720.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Alliant Energy Stock Performance
Shares of LNT stock opened at $51.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $45.15 and a 12-month high of $56.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.64. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.54.
Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.82%.
Alliant Energy Profile
Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
