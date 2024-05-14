BNP Paribas Financial Markets Grows Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 415,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,957 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.07% of Nasdaq worth $24,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Nasdaq by 48.7% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 428,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,828,000 after acquiring an additional 140,286 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 446,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,715,000 after buying an additional 43,910 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 365,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,250,000 after acquiring an additional 83,227 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,326,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,396,000 after acquiring an additional 40,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 843,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,034,000 after acquiring an additional 47,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nasdaq from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.92.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $60.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.35. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.88 and a 52-week high of $64.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 46.32%.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $181,826.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,710.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $181,826.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,710.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,341,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,809,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,010,436 shares of company stock worth $1,798,647,360. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

