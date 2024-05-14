BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $25.26 Million Position in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 77.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 755,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329,057 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.23% of H World Group worth $25,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HTHT. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in H World Group by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in H World Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in H World Group during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in H World Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of H World Group by 18.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HTHT. CLSA began coverage on shares of H World Group in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of H World Group in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Macquarie started coverage on H World Group in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on H World Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of H World Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, H World Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

Shares of H World Group stock opened at $40.70 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.02. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. H World Group Limited has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $48.84.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.99 million. H World Group had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 18.62%. Research analysts predict that H World Group Limited will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

