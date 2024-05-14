BNP Paribas Financial Markets Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,722 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $24,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 211.0% in the fourth quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 3,353,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275,450 shares during the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 7,462,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,975 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,547,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,144 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 135.5% during the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,413,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,537,000 after acquiring an additional 813,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 204.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 443,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,101,000 after purchasing an additional 297,698 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

Shares of ACWI opened at $110.25 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $88.33 and a 1-year high of $110.59. The stock has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.01.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

