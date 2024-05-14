BNP Paribas Financial Markets Invests $24.76 Million in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 590,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,758,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.54% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SRLN. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 157.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $41.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.89 and a 200-day moving average of $41.83. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $40.76 and a twelve month high of $42.15.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

