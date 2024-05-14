BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 37,302 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 35.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,302 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.13% of Cboe Global Markets worth $25,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter valued at about $465,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 133.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 36,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 21,124 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 56,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,867,000 after buying an additional 6,453 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on CBOE shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $199.00 target price (down previously from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.00.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total value of $203,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,639.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total value of $203,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,656 shares in the company, valued at $861,639.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dave Howson sold 5,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.96, for a total transaction of $995,001.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,285,448.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 0.7 %

CBOE stock opened at $182.25 on Tuesday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.94 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $502.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.