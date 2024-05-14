BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 973,902 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 283.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,317,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 973,902 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.19% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $25,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 192,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 46,346 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,800,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,807,000 after purchasing an additional 164,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on HST shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.29.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of HST opened at $18.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.15. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.92 and a twelve month high of $21.31.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 10.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 28,136 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $591,981.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,225,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,826,140.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

