BNP Paribas Financial Markets Raises Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 168.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,965 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $21,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 368.0% during the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG opened at $180.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $149.67 and a 1 year high of $183.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $178.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.91.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.