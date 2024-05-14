BNP Paribas Financial Markets Raises Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 345,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,318 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.32% of Rambus worth $23,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RMBS. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Rambus by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Rambus by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 5.0% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP John Shinn sold 3,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total value of $255,045.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,128.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Desmond Lynch sold 7,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total value of $487,304.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,608,948.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Shinn sold 3,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total transaction of $255,045.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,128.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,492 shares of company stock valued at $7,716,283 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RMBS opened at $56.94 on Tuesday. Rambus Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.13 and a 12-month high of $76.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.18.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Rambus in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rambus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

