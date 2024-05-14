BNP Paribas Financial Markets Reduces Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lowered its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,531 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.06% of IQVIA worth $24,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 346 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in IQVIA by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,031,894. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,031,894. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $7,936,289.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 796,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,610,278.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,285 shares of company stock worth $10,331,003. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IQVIA Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $229.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $242.11 and a 200 day moving average of $226.02. The company has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.52. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.42 and a fifty-two week high of $261.73.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IQV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IQVIA

IQVIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.