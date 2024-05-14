Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Short Interest Update

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,036,300 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the April 15th total of 1,229,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 120.5 days.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

BOWFF opened at $53.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.91 and its 200-day moving average is $52.85. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $41.47 and a 1-year high of $58.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.39.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 134.22% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $107.71 million for the quarter.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.

