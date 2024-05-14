BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Short Interest Down 30.6% in April

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 30.6% from the April 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
BOC Hong Kong Price Performance
BHKLY opened at $64.54 on Tuesday. BOC Hong Kong has a fifty-two week low of $46.28 and a fifty-two week high of $66.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.57 and a 200-day moving average of $53.75.
About BOC Hong Kong
