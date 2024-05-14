BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Short Interest Down 30.6% in April

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 30.6% from the April 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BOC Hong Kong Price Performance

BHKLY opened at $64.54 on Tuesday. BOC Hong Kong has a fifty-two week low of $46.28 and a fifty-two week high of $66.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.57 and a 200-day moving average of $53.75.

About BOC Hong Kong

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. It offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; corporate deposits, and payroll and e-cheques services.

