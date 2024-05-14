Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Short Interest Update

Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 231,100 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the April 15th total of 193,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Bolloré Trading Down 1.3 %

BOIVF stock opened at $6.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.33. Bolloré has a 52-week low of $5.18 and a 52-week high of $6.96.

Bolloré Company Profile

Bolloré SE engages in the transportation and logistics, communications, and industry businesses in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Bolloré Logistics, Bolloré Energy, Communications, and Industry segments. The company offers freight forwarding, railroad, and port services; and distributes oil products.

