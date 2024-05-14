Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Short Interest Update

Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 231,100 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the April 15th total of 193,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Bolloré Trading Down 1.3 %
BOIVF stock opened at $6.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.33. Bolloré has a 52-week low of $5.18 and a 52-week high of $6.96.
Bolloré Company Profile
