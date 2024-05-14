boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) Short Interest Up 32.3% in April

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 446,200 shares, an increase of 32.3% from the April 15th total of 337,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 106.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BHHOF opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. boohoo group has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.44.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

