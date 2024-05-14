boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) Short Interest Up 32.3% in April

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 446,200 shares, an increase of 32.3% from the April 15th total of 337,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 106.2 days.
boohoo group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BHHOF opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. boohoo group has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.44.
About boohoo group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than boohoo group
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- The Next Drug You Take May be Designed By A.I.
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector Breaks out, Outperforms Market
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- 5 Meme Stocks With a High Short Interest
Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.