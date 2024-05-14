Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Short Interest Update

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, a decline of 32.0% from the April 15th total of 56,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 384.0 days.

Bouygues Stock Performance

Shares of BOUYF stock opened at $40.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.69. Bouygues has a 12-month low of $32.05 and a 12-month high of $40.00.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.29 billion for the quarter. Bouygues had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 1.86%.

About Bouygues

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, energy, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; builds and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport, recreational facilities, and environmental projects, as well as undertakes civil engineering, road safety, and signaling activities; produces, distributes, sells, and recycles aggregates, emulsions, asphalt mixes, ready-mix concrete, and bitumen; construction, renewal, and maintenance of rail networks; and installation and maintenance of pipes and pipelines.

