Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 668,100 shares, a growth of 49.6% from the April 15th total of 446,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 208.8 days.

OTCMKTS BRBOF opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. Brembo has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $13.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.13.

Brembo S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and sells braking systems and components for cars, motorbikes, and industrial vehicles and machinery. It operates through Discs Systems Motorbikes; and Aftermarket Performance Group segments. The company offers various products for car and commercial vehicle applications, including brake discs, brake calipers, side-wheel modules, and braking systems, as well as integrated engineering services for light commercial and heavy industrial vehicles, motorbikes, and racing competitions.

