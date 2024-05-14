Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 684,700 shares, a growth of 41.4% from the April 15th total of 484,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,141.2 days.
Brenntag Stock Performance
Shares of BNTGF opened at $80.13 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.14. Brenntag has a 12-month low of $71.44 and a 12-month high of $90.00.
About Brenntag
