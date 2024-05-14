Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Short Interest Update

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the April 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Brother Industries Stock Performance
Brother Industries stock opened at $37.73 on Tuesday. Brother Industries has a twelve month low of $27.71 and a twelve month high of $37.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.57.
About Brother Industries
