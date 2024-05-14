BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,048,456 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,782 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.15% of BWX Technologies worth $80,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,027,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,013,000 after purchasing an additional 288,287 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,295,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,180,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 200,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,002,000 after purchasing an additional 98,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 280,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,027,000 after purchasing an additional 83,747 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $88.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.70. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.17 and a fifty-two week high of $107.18.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $603.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.92 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.57% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.66%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BWXT shares. Bank of America upped their target price on BWX Technologies from $82.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on BWX Technologies from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.43.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

