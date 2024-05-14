California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Price Target Raised to $64.00 at Mizuho

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

CRC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an equal weight rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on California Resources from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.71.

Shares of NYSE CRC opened at $48.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.49. California Resources has a 12 month low of $37.21 and a 12 month high of $58.44.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.17. California Resources had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 55.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that California Resources will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.53%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRC. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in California Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in California Resources by 67,800.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in California Resources by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of California Resources by 56.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of California Resources by 16.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

