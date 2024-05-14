Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Camden National Trading Down 0.2 %

CAC opened at $32.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Camden National has a 52 week low of $26.52 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The stock has a market cap of $471.95 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.45 and a 200-day moving average of $33.56.

Camden National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camden National

Camden National Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAC. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden National by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 239,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,027,000 after buying an additional 28,007 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden National by 7.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camden National by 2,990.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 38,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 37,319 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Camden National by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Camden National by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 14,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

Further Reading

