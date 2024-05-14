Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.
Camden National Trading Down 0.2 %
CAC opened at $32.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Camden National has a 52 week low of $26.52 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The stock has a market cap of $471.95 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.45 and a 200-day moving average of $33.56.
Camden National Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.81%.
Camden National Company Profile
Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.
