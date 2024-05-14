Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 653.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,099 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $5,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,329,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,844,000 after buying an additional 3,613,495 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,035,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,865,000 after purchasing an additional 318,983 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,845,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,911,000 after purchasing an additional 127,574 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,688,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,001,000 after purchasing an additional 49,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 62.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,453,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,714,000 after purchasing an additional 557,948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE CPB opened at $46.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $37.94 and a 52 week high of $54.40.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 57.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.38.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

