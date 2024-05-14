Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP) Stock Position Decreased by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. owned about 0.06% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 514,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,673,000 after purchasing an additional 102,611 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 883,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,043,000 after purchasing an additional 370,331 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC grew its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 2,372,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,999,000 after buying an additional 136,378 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF stock opened at $22.15 on Tuesday. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 12-month low of $20.99 and a 12-month high of $23.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.27.

About Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.