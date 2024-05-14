Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Stake Reduced by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp reduced its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CAH shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Argus upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of CAH stock opened at $98.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.57, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.42. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.90 and a twelve month high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $54.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.05 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.5056 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.78%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

