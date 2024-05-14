Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 1,367 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at $2,081,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth about $403,000. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 49,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MKC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Consumer Edge cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.88.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 0.6 %

MKC opened at $75.72 on Tuesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $59.13 and a 12 month high of $94.39. The company has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.18 and a 200 day moving average of $68.92.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,601.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 1,726 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $128,328.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,554,601.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,726 shares of company stock valued at $2,504,728 in the last three months. Company insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Articles

