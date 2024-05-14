Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 1,758 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 183.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter worth $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $253.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $278.24 and a 200-day moving average of $263.18. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $194.52 and a one year high of $299.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total value of $262,867.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,530.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 3,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.75, for a total value of $1,047,572.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,285.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total value of $262,867.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,530.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,439 shares of company stock valued at $1,831,345 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

