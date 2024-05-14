Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 18,077 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 276.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,077 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPSB. Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 25,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

Shares of SPSB opened at $29.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.64. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $29.10 and a 12 month high of $29.94.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

