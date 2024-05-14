Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 3,334 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 72.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,917 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,057 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amphenol by 16.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Amphenol by 21.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Amphenol by 6.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,611 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Amphenol by 32.1% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 9,780 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of APH opened at $127.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $72.77 and a one year high of $128.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.90.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 26.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $2,212,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APH has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Amphenol from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Amphenol from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Amphenol from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Amphenol from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.83.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

