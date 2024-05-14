Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 7,755 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July (BATS:DJUL)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July (BATS:DJUL – Free Report) by 51.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,755 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.32% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 56,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 23,561 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July in the fourth quarter worth about $15,957,000. Smart Money Group LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July in the fourth quarter worth about $19,790,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July by 306.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 47,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 35,503 shares during the period.

Shares of DJUL stock opened at $38.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $311.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.39 and a 200-day moving average of $37.01.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (DJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

