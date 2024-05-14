Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,258 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,076,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,238,549,000 after acquiring an additional 39,030 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 17.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,255,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,146,773,000 after buying an additional 1,519,134 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,097,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $458,162,000 after buying an additional 254,998 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,749,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $382,313,000 after acquiring an additional 153,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 233.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,666,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $370,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867,377 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $147.76 on Tuesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.80 and a 12-month high of $152.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.13.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.38%.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 52,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,844,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,909 shares in the company, valued at $38,086,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total transaction of $417,095.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,957.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 52,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,844,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 253,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,086,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,610 shares of company stock valued at $9,220,333.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.