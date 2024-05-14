Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Free Report) by 560.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,798 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 12,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 173.9% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 22,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 14,065 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVOG opened at $111.23 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $84.56 and a twelve month high of $113.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.14.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.