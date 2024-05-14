Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 376 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $319.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $313.20 and its 200 day moving average is $279.14. The stock has a market cap of $77.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 886.64, a P/E/G ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $130.41 and a one year high of $365.00.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.52, for a total transaction of $592,094.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,387,712. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total transaction of $25,514,982.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,102 shares in the company, valued at $375,176,771.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.52, for a total transaction of $592,094.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,350 shares in the company, valued at $11,387,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 295,576 shares of company stock valued at $94,052,850. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $411.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $332.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.87.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

