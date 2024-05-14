Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 5,466 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,194 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,466 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 29,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 8,138 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth $182,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 138.1% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 449,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after acquiring an additional 260,613 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 33,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Trading Up 0.5 %

AT&T stock opened at $17.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.73. The company has a market capitalization of $123.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $18.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.81.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

