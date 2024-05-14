Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 13,273 SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 13,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3,908.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,366,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307,074 shares in the last quarter. Emory University acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,120,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $24,758,000. Wright Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 1,733,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,686,000 after purchasing an additional 271,193 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 802,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,642,000 after purchasing an additional 268,406 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SRLN stock opened at $41.95 on Tuesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $40.76 and a 1 year high of $42.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.89 and its 200-day moving average is $41.83.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.