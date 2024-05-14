Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,562,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,642,000 after purchasing an additional 474,819 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 158,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,546,000 after buying an additional 13,115 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 28,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,274,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 146.3% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEF opened at $92.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.83. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $99.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2709 per share. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Articles

