Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 59.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,228 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 402,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,133,000 after acquiring an additional 12,649 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 89,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,609,000 after acquiring an additional 11,167 shares during the period. 95.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director More Avery acquired 7,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.75 per share, for a total transaction of $474,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,246,966.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SolarEdge Technologies Trading Up 5.5 %
SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $52.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.82 and a 1 year high of $313.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.26.
SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $316.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.97 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.
SolarEdge Technologies Profile
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.
