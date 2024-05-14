Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 16.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Entergy by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 19,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy by 13.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 207,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,179,000 after buying an additional 25,147 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 11.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 62,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,766,000 after buying an additional 6,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 18.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In other news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $151,845.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,442 shares in the company, valued at $348,433.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total value of $1,003,284.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,465.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $151,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,433.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,729 shares of company stock worth $2,395,315. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Stock Performance

Entergy stock opened at $111.85 on Tuesday. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $87.10 and a 1-year high of $112.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.03 and its 200 day moving average is $101.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $31.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 17.75%. Entergy’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Entergy from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.45.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

