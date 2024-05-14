Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 60.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 51.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,644,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,493,000 after purchasing an additional 9,059,409 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,080,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,785,000 after acquiring an additional 122,005 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,172,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,764 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,301,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867,739 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,275,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $82.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

