Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $672,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 60,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $101.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.51 and its 200-day moving average is $93.33. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $75.66 and a 52 week high of $102.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

