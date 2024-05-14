Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $673,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 400.6% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 26,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 21,454 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 469.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 709,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,380,000 after acquiring an additional 584,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 394.9% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 23,659 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF stock opened at $35.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.36. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.52 and a fifty-two week high of $37.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.