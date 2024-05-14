Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $673,000 Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 153.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 416,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $129,865,000 after buying an additional 8,548 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,666,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at about $853,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total transaction of $529,653.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,935,302.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total transaction of $767,859.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,014.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total transaction of $529,653.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,935,302.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,050 shares of company stock worth $10,340,237. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:SHW opened at $315.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $325.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.65. The company has a market capitalization of $80.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $221.76 and a 1-year high of $348.37.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.