Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $741,000 Stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 164.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,673,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,484,000 after buying an additional 920,742 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 865.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,807,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413,143 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 86,314.1% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,296,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,230 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,219,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,484,000 after purchasing an additional 488,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,512,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,649,000 after purchasing an additional 156,229 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SGOV stock opened at $100.48 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.47. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.04 and a twelve month high of $100.74.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

