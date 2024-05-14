Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $789,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 139.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,358 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEUR. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2,357.4% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,991,000 after buying an additional 1,100,929 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,363,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,378,000 after purchasing an additional 369,768 shares in the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 1,007,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,426,000 after purchasing an additional 359,198 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 744,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,963,000 after purchasing an additional 157,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,560,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,861,000 after purchasing an additional 157,280 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IEUR opened at $59.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $47.10 and a 1-year high of $59.38.

About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

