Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 220.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 62,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,855,000 after purchasing an additional 14,868 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 85,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,489,000 after acquiring an additional 12,321 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 149.4% in the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 6,009 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $2,919,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 12,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total transaction of $2,497,462.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,648,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 12,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total value of $2,497,462.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,648,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total transaction of $167,311.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,603.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,761 shares of company stock worth $5,223,959 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $197.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.54 and a 52 week high of $210.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.31.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.01). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.61%.

BR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

