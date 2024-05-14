Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN – Free Report) by 975.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,398 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QJUN. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 29,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Kaye Capital Management increased its position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Kaye Capital Management now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 84,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter worth $1,307,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 185,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 14,837 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:QJUN opened at $25.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $336.69 million, a P/E ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.40.

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (QJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

